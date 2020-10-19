Personas Social Provides Personas.com Update

The Company operates two services, Peeks Social and Personas.com. Launched in October 2016, Peeks Social is an ecommerce enabled live-streaming platform that allows streamers to interact and transact with a global audience. Personas.com is a feature rich low-cost video conferencing platform. The company continues to develop and promote both of these services.

The Company is near completion of three Personas.com video conferencing monetization services; Paid Invites, Subscriptions, and Lobby Advertising. The Paid Invites service allows users of Personas.com to charge invitees to attend online video conferences or seminars. This service is ideal for online training and instructional classes. Personas.com will generate revenues by charging a platform fee for the use of the service. The platform fee will range between ten percent and twenty percent of the amount charged to attendees. In addition to facilitating one-time payments, Personas.com will also be offering a subscription service that will allow users to subscribe to content creators for a monthly fee. Similarly, Personas.com will derive revenues by charging users a percentage of monies earned by using the Personas platform.

Thirdly, Personas.com will be launching Lobby Advertising to monetize its users’ base of non-paying users. All attendees of a Personas.com video call will wait in the Lobby until allowed into the meeting. While in the Lobby, attendees will view pre-roll advertisements. Personas.com will derive both cost per impression advertising revenues and subscription revenues from this service. Users will be able to opt out of viewing advertisements for a small monthly fee.

The Personas mobile apps are under development and will be available for download in the upcoming months.

Personas can be found online at www.personas.com. The Peeks Social apps can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore or the Google Play Store and optionally at www.peeks.com

