 

Carter’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Friday, October 23, 2020

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its third quarter fiscal 2020 results before the market opens on Friday, October 23, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss these results and its business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial 334-777-6978. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations”.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through November 6, 2020, at 888-203-1112 (U.S. / Canada) or 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 9393867. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh Bgosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

