 

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warrants

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, today announced that it has commenced an exchange offer (the “Offer”) and consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) relating to its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the “warrants”) to purchase shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company. The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to simplify the Company’s capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation are being made pursuant to a Prospectus/Offer to Exchange dated October 19, 2020, and Schedule TO, dated October 19, 2020, each of which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and more fully set forth the terms and conditions of the Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Company is offering to all holders of its warrants the opportunity to receive 0.185 shares of Class A common stock in exchange for each outstanding warrant tendered by the holder and exchanged pursuant to the Offer. The Company’s Class A common stock and public warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “ATCX” and “ATCXW,” respectively. As of October 19, 2020, a total of 23,750,000 warrants were outstanding. Pursuant to the Offer, the Company is offering up to an aggregate of 4,393,750 shares of its Class A common stock in exchange for the warrants.

Concurrently with the Offer, the Company is also soliciting consents from holders of all outstanding warrants to amend the warrant agreement that governs all of the warrants to permit the Company to require that each public warrant that is outstanding upon the closing of the Offer be converted into 0.1665 shares of Class A common stock, which is a ratio 10% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the Offer (such amendment, the “Warrant Amendment”).

As of October 19, 2020, holders of approximately 53.1% of the total warrants outstanding have agreed to consent to the Warrant Amendment in the Consent Solicitation. Therefore, if the other conditions described herein are satisfied or waived, then the Warrant Amendment will be adopted. 

