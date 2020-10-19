Oportun to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-300-8521 (toll-free) or 412-317-6026 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.