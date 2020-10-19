Watford Holdings Ltd. Board of Directors Determines Proposal from Enstar Group Limited Could Reasonably be Expected to Result in a "Superior Proposal"

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) (“Watford” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors has determined, in its good faith judgment (after consultation with the Company’s financial advisors and outside legal counsel), that the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) (“Enstar”) to acquire the Company's common shares for $34.50 per share, subject to confirmatory diligence, could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Company's merger agreement with Arch Capital Group Ltd. (“Arch”) and that the failure to take such action would be inconsistent with the directors’ exercise of their fiduciary duties under applicable law.



Under the merger agreement with Arch, the determination by the Company's Board allows the Company, subject to Enstar entering into an Acceptable Confidentiality Agreement (as defined in the merger agreement with Arch) with the Company, to provide information to and conduct discussions and negotiations with Enstar. The Company’s Board has not determined that Enstar’s proposal in fact constitutes a Superior Proposal under the current provisions of the merger agreement with Arch and has not changed its recommendation in support of the merger with Arch.