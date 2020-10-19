The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INWK ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings issued a press release revealing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Therein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that, “[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.36, or over 17%, to close at $1.68 per share on March 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

