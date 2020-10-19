Saba Capital Reaches Agreement to Tender 25% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba”) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC with respect to Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the “Fund”).

Under the terms of the agreement, the Fund will commence a cash tender offer for up to 25% of the Fund’s outstanding shares of common stock at a price per share equal to 96.0% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share. The tender offer will expire no later than December 31, 2020. The Fund will repurchase shares tendered and accepted in the tender offer in exchange for cash.