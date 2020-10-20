Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated Urinary Tract Infections at IDWeek 2020

Data presentations to cover both SURE-1 and SURE-2 urinary tract infection studies

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it will have two data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek 2020 taking place virtually from October 21 - 25, 2020. The two data presentations will include a poster presentation of the results of SURE-2 in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) as well as a late breaker oral abstract presentation of the results from SURE-1 in uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI). In June 2020, the Company announced top-line data from the SURE-1 trial demonstrating that oral sulopenem was statistically superior to oral ciprofloxacin in the treatment of patients with uUTI caused by a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.



Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Sulopenem Etzadroxil/Probenecid Versus Oral Ciprofloxacin in the Treatment of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (uUTI) in Adult Women: Results from the SURE-1 Trial

Session Name: STIs & UTIs

Presenter: Michael Dunne

Date: October 21, 2020