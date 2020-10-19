G20 Saudi Secretariat Announces Digital Summit to Discuss Inclusive Growth in Aftermath of Covid-19

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of the

International Conference program announces a four-day digital event series to

explore how businesses, governments, and citizens can drive opportunities for

inclusive growth through regulation, new technologies, and long-term strategic

approaches in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Titled 'A New Framework For Inclusive Growth' and hosted by FT Live, the series

will feature influential speakers from the worlds of business, politics, and

policy, interviewed by FT writers.









- How the financial sector can be used for inclusive growth in both developed

and emerging markets;

- The role of policy, regulation, and taxation in promoting national and

international growth and stability;

- The role of the digital economy in promoting inclusive growth - how smart

cities and digital health and education can provide opportunities for all;

- How changing global trade relationships are impacting the business environment

for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and what can be done

to support them.



Speakers include:



- Baroness Catherine Ashton, Former EU Commissioner for Trade and Former High

Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair,

- Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, OECD

- Sir Chris Hohn, Founder and Managing Director, TCI

- Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom Group

- Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, UNCTAD



The series will be live-streamed and delegates can participate in an interactive

event platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterward at

https://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/ .



Contact:



James Bissett

Marketing Manager

FT Live / james.bissett@ft.com

Email: kabousleiman@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Phone Number +966567833338



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136642/4738502

OTS: The Ministry of Finance Saudi Arabia





