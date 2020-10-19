 

G20 Saudi Secretariat Announces Digital Summit to Discuss Inclusive Growth in Aftermath of Covid-19

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.10.2020, 00:10  |   |   |   
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The G20 Saudi Secretariat as part of the
International Conference program announces a four-day digital event series to
explore how businesses, governments, and citizens can drive opportunities for
inclusive growth through regulation, new technologies, and long-term strategic
approaches in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titled 'A New Framework For Inclusive Growth' and hosted by FT Live, the series
will feature influential speakers from the worlds of business, politics, and
policy, interviewed by FT writers.

The series, taking place on 21, 22, 28, and 29 October 2020 , will examine:

- How the financial sector can be used for inclusive growth in both developed
and emerging markets;
- The role of policy, regulation, and taxation in promoting national and
international growth and stability;
- The role of the digital economy in promoting inclusive growth - how smart
cities and digital health and education can provide opportunities for all;
- How changing global trade relationships are impacting the business environment
for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and what can be done
to support them.

Speakers include:

- Baroness Catherine Ashton, Former EU Commissioner for Trade and Former High
Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard
- Angel Gurria, Secretary-General, OECD
- Sir Chris Hohn, Founder and Managing Director, TCI
- Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom Group
- Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, UNCTAD

The series will be live-streamed and delegates can participate in an interactive
event platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterward at
https://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/ .

Contact:

James Bissett
Marketing Manager
FT Live / james.bissett@ft.com
Email: kabousleiman@saudisecretariat.gov.sa
Phone Number +966567833338

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136642/4738502
OTS: The Ministry of Finance Saudi Arabia


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
Mietendeckel-Analyse von ImmoScout24: Kaum Entlastung auf dem Berliner Wohnungsmarkt / Im Gegenteil: Das Wohnungsangebot sinkt ...
VW-Abgasskandal: Strafanzeige gegen VW-Vorstände mit erheblichem Zündstoff
VW-Dieselgate 2.0: EA 288-Skandal nimmt kein Ende (FOTO)
Umfrage: Drei Viertel der Deutschen erwarten, dass Immobilienkauf durch Corona schwieriger wird (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S appoints Simone ...
Investoren-Umfrage: Berlin auf Platz 2 der beliebtesten Standorte bei Immobilien-Anlagen - ANHANG
LG Innotek forciert mit hocheffizienten Ferrit-Komponenten die Entwicklung ultraflacher ...
Titel
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:33 Uhr
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
00:17 Uhr
Nexus REIT Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results and Results Call, October 2020 Distribution, Updates on TSX Graduation and Acquisition, and Issuance of Units to Settle Debt
00:14 Uhr
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
00:13 Uhr
Radisson Announces Upsize of its previously announced Private Placement to $11 Million
00:11 Uhr
Kasturba Medical College, Indien, gewinnt XV Fujio Cup Quiz bei NCRM NICHE 2020
00:10 Uhr
Mawson Gold - Hammerexplorer!: Aus Mawson Resources wurde Mawson Gold - Top Explorer mit Millionen-Unzen-Potenzial.
00:00 Uhr
Migranten-Aufnahme: Esken nimmt Kommunen in die Pflicht
00:00 Uhr
Spartacus Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering
00:00 Uhr
Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 3 Trials in Uncomplicated and Complicated Urinary Tract Infections at IDWeek 2020
00:00 Uhr
Delta 9 Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Saskatchewan Retail Cannabis Store