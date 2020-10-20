Radisson Announces Upsize of its previously announced Private Placement to $11 Million

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF, FRANKFURT: 2RX) (“Radisson” or the “Corporation") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents co-led by Eight Capital, BMO Capital Markets and INFOR Financial Inc., as co-lead Agents (together the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Company and the agents have agreed to upsize the proposed private placement (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $11,000,200 of securities in a combination of : (i) units of the Corporation (the “Hard Units”) at a price of $0.34 per Hard Unit, and the remaining balance from the sale of Class A shares of the Corporation that qualify as “flow-through Class A shares”: (ii) Quebec flow-through Class A shares of the Corporation (the “Quebec FT Shares”), at a price of $0.50 per Quebec FT Share, and (ii) Charity flow-through units (the “Charity FT Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit(together with the Quebec FT Shares, the “FT Shares”).

The Corporation has also granted the Agents an option to offer for sale up to an additional $2,000,000 of Hard Units and/or FT Shares, in such proportion as the Agents may determine, exercisable at any time until 48 hours prior to Closing, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Each Hard Unit will consist of one Class A share of the Corporation and one-half of a Class A share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Class A share of the Corporation for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”) at a price of $0.51.

Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one Charity flow-through Class A share of the Corporation and one-half of a Class A share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Class A share of the Corporation for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”) at a price of $0.51.