 

* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 00:33  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Senior Science Advisor, will host an investment community webcast on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at a new time 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET, which is one hour later than the previously announced time.

Management will discuss the recommendations of the Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) following their review of the interim analysis of the first 195 patients enrolled in the Company’s Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19 indications, including a potential regulatory path forward.

Management will also present slides during the webcast followed by approximately 30-45 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET (NEW REVISED TIME)
Dial-In: None.
Questions: Can be submitted online through the link noted below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/ ...

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until November 20, 2020.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
mmulholland@cytodyn.com


Cytodyn Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
13.10.20
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
29.09.20
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
23.09.20
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral Presentation at the Special isirv-AVG Virtual Conference on ‘Therapeutics for COVID-19’
21.09.20
CytoDyn’s CEO Dr. Pourhassan and CMO Dr. Kelly to Appear on DrBeen Webcast Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
20.301
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5