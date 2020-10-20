 

Teledyne’s Digital “Eyes” Enable NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission to See

Business Wire
20.10.2020   

Tomorrow, October 20, is an exciting day for planetary science. NASA’s ambitious OSIRIS-REx asteroid rendezvous mission will attempt to sample the surface of asteroid Bennu to retrieve material that will be returned to Earth in September 2023. A decade of preparation on the ground led to a September 2016 launch and December 2018 arrival at the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. For the past 20 months, the spacecraft has studied Bennu to determine where to take the sample and how to do it safely. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) provided the digital “eyes” that are critical for the mission. These imaging technologies have operated flawlessly during the entire mission, taking visible images, measuring surface topology, and using visible-infrared spectroscopy to assess surface material composition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005880/en/

Asteroid Bennu, taken with Teledyne CCD image sensors, is shown in the photo. Image credits:  NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

OSIRIS-REx is an acronym that incorporates the mission’s major concepts and goals: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security and Regolith Explorer. The mission is helping scientists investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improving our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth.

Visible images of the asteroid are taken with Teledyne CCD image sensors.

Bennu has a much more hazardous landscape than anyone envisioned. The 500-meter wide asteroid (a bit larger than the 433-meter tall Empire State building in New York City) has very large boulders on its surface; the largest is 58 meters wide and 22 meters tall! Any sizable boulder could damage the spacecraft as it approaches the surface. A vital instrument on the spacecraft is the lidar system that measured Bennu in three dimensions (3-D) to 10 cm accuracy and the landing site to 1 cm accuracy. Teledyne provided the two lidars that are on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

But where to sample? Site selection depends on the composition of the surface material. Chemical composition is determined by spectroscopy that spreads visible and infrared light into hundreds of colors. Since every element, molecule, and mineral has a unique spectral “fingerprint”, the spectrometer assessed surface composition so that the most scientifically valuable site will be sampled. Teledyne’s visible-infrared image sensor detected the light in the spectrograph.

