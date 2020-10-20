 

Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Monday, November 9, 2020. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“MWP”), and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. MWP brands include Mueller, Echologics, Hydro Gate, Hydro-Guard, HYMAX, Jones, Krausz, Mi.Net, Milliken, Pratt, Pratt Industrial, Singer, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands and krauszusa.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com


