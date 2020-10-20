High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday evening in Northern California and continue through Friday morning primarily in the following areas:

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 19 counties and two tribal communities about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) as early as Wednesday evening. Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

Northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent elevated terrain;

The Northern Sierra Nevada generally north of I-80;

The North Bay mountains; and

Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.

When high risk weather subsides, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will then safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions.

While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 50,000 customers in targeted portions of 19 counties, including Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba. A small number of customers in two tribal communities may also be affected.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff: What People Should Know

The potential PSPS event is still two days away. PG&E in-house meteorologists as well as staff in its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operation Center will continue to monitor conditions closely, and additional customer notifications will be issued as we move closer to the potential event.

Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late this afternoon, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.