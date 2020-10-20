 

Ross Stores Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 03:18  |  52   |   |   

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”). The 2026 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.436% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per annum. The 2031 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.631% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 1.875% per annum. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the repurchase of certain of its outstanding senior notes that have been validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the early tender date of the Company’s previously announced tender offers. The offering of the notes is anticipated to settle on October 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., Truist Securities Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. This offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell nor is it an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to sell, or solicitations to buy, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322.

Seite 1 von 3
Ross Stores Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
16.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Early Results and Upsize of Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities
02.10.20
Top 50 Dividenden-Aktien für einen Kauf – Qualitätsauslese Herbst 2020
02.10.20
Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.20
8
Ross Stores