Ross Stores Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Notes Offering

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”). The 2026 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.436% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 0.875% per annum. The 2031 notes will be issued at a price to public of 99.631% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 1.875% per annum. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the repurchase of certain of its outstanding senior notes that have been validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the early tender date of the Company’s previously announced tender offers. The offering of the notes is anticipated to settle on October 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas, Inc., Truist Securities Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. This offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell nor is it an offer to buy any securities. Any offers to sell, or solicitations to buy, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained from any of the joint book-running managers by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322.