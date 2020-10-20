/C O R R E C T I O N -- Innodisk Corporation/

 

In the news release, "Innodisk Brings Fail-Safe Remote Management to IoT Solutions With New ASUS Partnership" issued on Oct. 16, 2020 by Innodisk Corporation over PR Newswire, PR Newswire is advised that in the first paragraph, "ASUS is equipping its ASUS PE200U and PE200S edge computers" should read as "ASUS is equipping its ASUS PE200U edge computer". Complete, corrected release follows:

Innodisk Brings Fail-Safe Remote Management to IoT Solutions With New ASUS Partnership

Innodisk's revolutionary InnoAGE SSD upgrades IoT infrastructure management for the future of edge computing

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 15, Innodisk and ASUS announced a new strategic partnership between the two companies. As part of the partnership, ASUS is equipping its ASUS PE200U edge computer with Innodisk's next-generation flash storage, the out-of-band management-enabled Innodisk InnoAGE SSD. This revolutionary solution allows customers to roll out more reliable and secure edge devices and IoT infrastructure than ever before.

Innodisk and ASUS’ joint remote management solution is ideal for machine vision and surveillance applications in transportation, automation, and next-generation IoT infrastructure.

Ready for 500 Billion IoT Devices and Beyond

Cisco projects that there will be 500 billion IoT devices in the world by 2030, a ten-fold increase from the 50 billion IoT devices in 2020. Without cost-efficient device management, managing and maintaining so many smart devices is simply untenable.

The Innodisk InnoAGE's unique out-of-band signaling technology combined with ASUS IoT Cloud Console (AICC) address this challenge by allowing device operators to effortlessly manage their IoT devices remotely. With out-of-band signaling, even devices that have suffered severe issues such as data corruption and operating system failure can be remotely recovered.

Innodisk Logo

Growing AIoT Ecosystem

Innodisk and ASUS collaboration is the latest in a line of high-level partnerships as Innodisk continues to lead the expansion of the global AIoT ecosystem.

"ASUS is a key partner in Innodisk's mission to build an intelligent world and we are excited about the tremendous value our partnership brings to customers," Innodisk President Randy Chien said. "With the intelligent InnoAGE SSD from Innodisk and leading IoT technology from ASUS, we are bringing the future of IoT to clients worldwide."

"The partnership between ASUS and Innodisk represents a significant step forward for edge computing," said Jackie Hsu, ASUS Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Open Platform and AIoT Business Groups. "The power and flexibility of ASUS IoT Cloud Console combined with the out-of-band management capabilities of InnoAGE makes maintaining a reliable AIoT infrastructure easier than ever."

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312370/InnoAGE_mSATA_with_ASUS_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123665/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg



