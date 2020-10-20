 

Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 06:01  |  102   |   |   

Amazon, Spotify and Netflix Are Among the Biggest Risers in Ranking Amid Global Covid Lockdowns

Microsoft overtakes Google, to enter top three

- New entrants for 2020 include Instagram (#19), YouTube (#30) and Zoom (#100); re-entrants include Tesla (#40) and Johnny Walker (#98)

- Tech dominates the top 10, with a top three of Apple (#1), Amazon (#2) and Microsoft (#3)

- Amazon sees the largest increase in value, Spotify and Netflix achieve largest growth in ranking, while new joiner Instagram makes the biggest leap up the table

- Technology is the fastest growing sector, while retail struggled amid a global pandemic

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a global pandemic with its significant impact on business in 2020, Interbrand has announced the brands that have fared best in its 2020 Best Global Brands ranking.

 

Table showing Interbrand’s 100 Best Global Brands for 2020

 

As expected, social media and communication brands have fared well in the past 12 months, with Instagram (#19), YouTube (#30) and Zoom (#100) entering the rankings for the first time. Tesla has re-entered the rankings at #40 with a brand value of US$12,785m, having last appeared in the Best Global Brands table in 2017.

Media companies have also seen success among the turmoil created by Covid. Spotify (#70), saw brand value increase by 52% to US$8,389m – jumping 22 places in the ranking, while Netflix rose to #41 with a 41% increase to US$12,665m. Business models have played a role in this success, with 62% of double-digit risers relying on significant subscription model businesses.

Top Ten

Amazon was a top performer, ranking #2 and increasing brand value by 60%, with a valuation of US$200,667m. While Apple retained its top spot in the table, Microsoft's increase in value this year (US$166,001m) means it has overtaken Google (#4) to reach the number 3 spot. Google has moved out of the top three for the first time since 2012. Meanwhile Samsung #5 (US$62,289m) has broken into the top five for the first time ever.

The remainder of the Top 10 comprises: Coca-Cola #6 (US$56,894m), Toyota #7 (US$51,595m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$49,268m), McDonald's #9 (US$42,816m) and Disney #10 (US$40,773m). The top ten brands accounts for 50% of the total table value this year.

Covid Effect

The 2020 Best Global Brands ranking also saw the 'Covid effect', with global shop closures causing the brand values of Zara (#35) and H&M (#37) fall 13% and 14% respectively, with both dropping at least six places in this years' ranking. After two years as the top growing sector, luxury brands took a hit in 2020, with all but one brand value (Hermes #28) falling between 1-9%.

