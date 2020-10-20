Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation

Carbios is also covered by the brokerage firms Bryan, Garnier & Co, Gilbert Dupont and Kepler Cheuvreux, whose recommendations are available on the Company’s website, under the heading “Stock information”: https://carbios.fr/en/investor/stock-information/ .

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, today announces that the Research desk of the independent financial group Oddo BHF, a leading player in ESG research in Europe, has initiated research coverage on Carbios with a “Buy” rating and €41.50 price target* in their report entitled: “Plastics, fasten your seatbelt!”

*: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for securities in France, Europe, the US or any other country. Carbios and Oddo BHF have agreed on a service for the production and distribution of financial analysis. Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Carbios’ performance made by the analysts covering the stock are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Carbios or its management. Reference to these analysts does not imply Carbios’ endorsement of the content of their publications or recommendations.

About Carbios:

Carbios is a green chemistry company whose innovations help address the environmental and sustainable development challenges facing manufacturers. Since its creation in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the Company has developed, through biotechnology, two industrial processes that revolutionize the biodegradation and recycling of polymers. These innovations, a world first, optimize the performance and lifecycle of plastics and textiles by exploiting the properties of highly specific enzymes.

Carbios' economic development model is based on the industrialization and commercialization of its products and/or enzymes, technologies and bioprocesses through license concessions directly or through joint ventures to major industrial players or sectors concerned by the Company's innovations. As such, Carbios created the joint venture Carbiolice in September 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Ingredients and the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance. This company, of which Carbios has majority control, will exploit the first technology licensed by Carbios by producing enzymatic granules for the production of biodegradable and biobased plastics.

Carbios benefits from the qualification "Innovative Company" of Bpifrance allowing the eligibility of the Company's securities for the investment of Mutual Funds Placement in Innovation (FCPI). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

