 

Priceless Planet Coalition Expands, Unites Businesses and Consumers Worldwide to Preserve the Environment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 07:00   

The current pandemic has underscored how interconnected our world has become – and that the health and well-being of our planet is deeply linked to that of our people. As wildfires ravage many parts of the world, from the U.S. west coast to Brazil and Australia, and we experience some of the most extreme weather events on record, we must urgently invest in innovative ways to inspire collective action to address climate change.

With this in mind, Mastercard today announced the expansion of the Priceless Planet Coalition, welcoming new global coalition partners – Archa, Associated Bank, Barclays Bank US, BECU, Berkshire Bank, BMO Financial Group, Charity Charge, Davivienda, Doconomy, DZ BANK, E. & J. Gallo Winery, EedenBull, Emirates NBD, Eurobank, Expo 2020 Dubai, Finix, First Hawaiian Bank, Frank Green, Frontier Airlines, Halkbank AD Skopje, Hawaiian Airlines, HSBC, Itaú Unibanco, Network International, Produbanco , SchoolsFirst FCU, Scotiabank, SEFCU, Synchrony, Transcard, WESTbahn, and 1derful – as well as eminent environmental experts as part of the recently announced Advisory Committee. These new partners join existing coalition members American Airlines, bunq, Citibank, L.L. Bean, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Santander UK.

Launched in January 2020, the Priceless Planet Coalition unites the efforts of consumers, financial institutions, merchants and cities to fight climate change through the restoration of 100 million trees over five years – together with climate science and forest restoration experts Conservation International (CI) and World Resources Institute (WRI). Coalition partners in multiple regions are launching campaigns to enlist consumers in environmental action and reforestation efforts with innovative donation technologies.

Mastercard is committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where people, communities and the planet can thrive. Through the Priceless Planet Coalition, we are empowering our global network of partners and consumers – who share our commitment to being a force for good in the world – to unite in action and create exponential impact for the environment,” said Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer, Mastercard. “We continue to embed sustainability into the very fabric of our business – including our digital product strategy – as more consumers look to change their behavior and make mindful spending choices that are better for the planet.

