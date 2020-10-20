 

UBS Publishes Agenda for Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 07:00  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The second instalment of the 2019 dividend is to be paid to UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) shareholders on 27 November 2020, subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 19 November 2020. This follows the decision at the 29 April 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to split the distribution of the 2019 dividend into two equal instalments of USD 0.365 per share, consistent with a request by FINMA to Swiss banks in light of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The first distribution of USD 0.365 per share was made on 7 May 2020. The second distribution of USD 0.365 per share will be paid out of the special dividend reserve established for this purpose at the 2020 AGM. 50% of this second distribution will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and 50% will be paid out of retained earnings (same as with the first distribution in May 2020).

Similar to this year’s AGM, personal attendance of shareholders at the EGM will not be possible due to the ongoing pandemic. UBS asks its shareholders to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy by 16 November 2020. The result of the vote will be shared via a news release and at www.ubs.com/egm.

Shareholders can access the EGM agenda and related information at www.ubs.com/egm.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Monocle Acquisition Corporation Expects AerSale to Exceed Previously Issued 2020 and 2021 Forecasts
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:20 Uhr
Großbank UBS überrascht mit hohem Quartalsgewinn
06:45 Uhr
UBS: 3Q20 Net Profit USD 2.1bn, 21.9% Return on CET1 Capital
19.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Im Minus - Technische Probleme bei Euronext
19.10.20
Robert Stoker Hired as Private Wealth Advisor at UBS in San Francisco
19.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
19.10.20
Innovativ! Credit Suisse und Deutsche Bank führen 2020 dieses Milliardengeschäft in den USA an
19.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UBS AG auf 'Buy'
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
16.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UBS AG auf 'Outperform'
15.10.20
UBS Assistant Market Head Named to Top 50 Under 50 List by the Association of African American Financial Advisors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden