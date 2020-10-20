UBS Publishes Agenda for Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2020

Regulatory News:

The second instalment of the 2019 dividend is to be paid to UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) shareholders on 27 November 2020, subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 19 November 2020. This follows the decision at the 29 April 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to split the distribution of the 2019 dividend into two equal instalments of USD 0.365 per share, consistent with a request by FINMA to Swiss banks in light of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The first distribution of USD 0.365 per share was made on 7 May 2020. The second distribution of USD 0.365 per share will be paid out of the special dividend reserve established for this purpose at the 2020 AGM. 50% of this second distribution will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and 50% will be paid out of retained earnings (same as with the first distribution in May 2020).