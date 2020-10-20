 

Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics sign US license agreement for IV Korsuva* to treat dialysis patients with pruritus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 07:00  |  59   |   |   
  • Vifor Pharma secures commercial rights for IV Korsuva in non-Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics representing approx. 66% of the market, under a profit-sharing arrangement with Cara
  • Cara will receive a USD 100 million upfront payment and an equity investment of USD 50 million
  • IV Korsuva aims to address a significant unmet medical need for a highly debilitating disease
  • NDA submission for IV Korsuva expected in Q4, 2020

- Cara to Host Conference Call Today at 8:30 am EDT -

STAMFORD, Conn. and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARA) today announced that both companies have signed a license agreement for commercialization of Korsuva (difelikefalin) Injection (“IV Korsuva”) for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in the US dialysis market for non-Fresenius Medical Care clinics under a Cara 60%, Vifor Pharma 40% profit-sharing arrangement.

“With an established fully dedicated nephrology sales force in the US, Vifor Pharma is an ideal commercialization partner to bring IV Korsuva to dialysis patients across the country,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “In addition, we believe Vifor Pharma’s existing relationships with US dialysis providers will provide significant momentum for the launch and adoption of IV Korsuva, if approved. As a result of this agreement, we expect to focus Cara’s internal resources on our clinical programs for Oral Korsuva in atopic dermatitis, pre-dialysis CKD and additional pruritic conditions.”

“Vifor Pharma has a strong market position and deep expertise in the nephrology space. This agreement further strengthens our US nephrology presence. The Vifor Pharma Group now has the commercialization rights for IV Korsuva in the full dialysis segment by adding all non-FMC dialysis clinics, representing approximately 66% of the US market,” said Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group. "Moderate to severe haemodialysis-associated pruritus is a debilitating condition that impacts up to 40% of dialysis patients around the world and for which there is currently no approved treatment in the US or Europe. IV Korsuva is an important, innovative new therapeutic that has the potential to address this significant unmet need. We remain committed to making IV Korsuva available next year to dialysis patients, who urgently need an effective therapy.”

Seite 1 von 5
Cara Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Capital Power executes 20-year contracts for three solar development projects in North Carolina ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Cara Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Reilly as Chief Financial Officer