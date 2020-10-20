Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics sign US license agreement for IV Korsuva* to treat dialysis patients with pruritus

Vifor Pharma secures commercial rights for IV Korsuva in non- Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics representing approx. 66% of the market , under a profit - sharing arrangement with Cara



Cara will receive a USD 100 million upfront payment and an equity investment of USD 50 million

IV Korsuva aims to a ddress a s ignificant unmet medical need for a highly debilitating disease

NDA submission for IV Korsuva expected in Q4, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARA) today announced that both companies have signed a license agreement for commercialization of Korsuva (difelikefalin) Injection (“IV Korsuva”) for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in the US dialysis market for non-Fresenius Medical Care clinics under a Cara 60%, Vifor Pharma 40% profit-sharing arrangement.

“With an established fully dedicated nephrology sales force in the US, Vifor Pharma is an ideal commercialization partner to bring IV Korsuva to dialysis patients across the country,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “In addition, we believe Vifor Pharma’s existing relationships with US dialysis providers will provide significant momentum for the launch and adoption of IV Korsuva, if approved. As a result of this agreement, we expect to focus Cara’s internal resources on our clinical programs for Oral Korsuva in atopic dermatitis, pre-dialysis CKD and additional pruritic conditions.”

“Vifor Pharma has a strong market position and deep expertise in the nephrology space. This agreement further strengthens our US nephrology presence. The Vifor Pharma Group now has the commercialization rights for IV Korsuva in the full dialysis segment by adding all non-FMC dialysis clinics, representing approximately 66% of the US market,” said Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group. "Moderate to severe haemodialysis-associated pruritus is a debilitating condition that impacts up to 40% of dialysis patients around the world and for which there is currently no approved treatment in the US or Europe. IV Korsuva is an important, innovative new therapeutic that has the potential to address this significant unmet need. We remain committed to making IV Korsuva available next year to dialysis patients, who urgently need an effective therapy.”