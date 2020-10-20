Company announcement no 23/2020 Idavang A/S is considering issuing new senior secured bonds in connection with a potential early redemption of current senior secured bonds maturing in December 2021

Idavang A/S is considering issuing new senior secured bonds in connection with a potential early redemption of current senior secured bonds maturing in December 2021

To refinance Idavang A/S' (“Idavang” or “The Company”) current senior secured bonds of EUR 85 million maturing in December 2021, Idavang has mandated Pareto Securities to arrange a series of investor meetings with the aim of investigating the possibility of issuing new senior secured bonds. An issue of a senior secured bond loan denominated in euros may follow, subject to prevailing market conditions.