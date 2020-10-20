ObsEva SA Presented Nolasiban Poster at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – October 20, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of a poster at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress and Expo.

Dr. Georg Griesinger, Professor at Luebeck University, Germany, and chair of the Department of Gynecological Endocrinology and Reproductive Medicine, University Hospital of Schleswig-Holstein, is lead author of a poster presenting results from a meta-analysis of the clinical trials and a mechanism of action study of nolasiban, an oxytocin receptor antagonist being developed for its potential to increase pregnancy rates following in vitro fertilization (IVF). Results support the further evaluation of higher doses and/or alternate regimens of nolasiban. ObsEva is partnering with YuYuan BioScience Technology, a Chinese company, for the development of nolasiban.

The related abstract is scheduled to be published online in the Fertility and Sterility Abstract Supplement in October 2020.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving embryo transfer (ET) outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

About Nolasiban

Nolasiban (previously known as OBE001), is an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist which was licensed from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2013. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights (ex China).

About Assisted Reproductive Technology

Infertility affects about 10% of reproductive-aged couples, with more than two million assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments (including IVF and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)) performed worldwide each year. In China, more than 950,000 ART cycles (IVF, ICSI, fetal ET) were performed in 2017 (National Health Commission of the PRC, presented at the 23rd International Federation of Fertility Societies conference in Shanghai, 2019).