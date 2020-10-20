 

Bone Therapeutics reaches 50% treated patients in ongoing JTA-004 Phase III pivotal knee osteoarthritis study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 07:00  |  41   |   |   


Recruitment on track to be completed before year-end


Gosselies, Belgium, 20 October 2020, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has already completed over 50% of its treated patients in its Phase III clinical study with the improved viscosupplement, JTA-004, in patients with knee osteoarthritis. At the current recruitment rate, and assuming no further significant disruption of health care systems worldwide due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Bone Therapeutics expects to complete patient enrollment before year-end. Topline results are anticipated on the 3-month primary endpoint and 6-month follow-up period in the second half of 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed major challenges to patient recruitment across the industry. In spite of this, Bone Therapeutics, with the support of NBCD, has been able to treat over 50% of the patients in the JTA-004 Phase III trial in just over four months, since it started recruiting in mid-May,said Miguel Forte, CEO, Bone Therapeutics. “This significant progress keeps us on schedule to complete recruitment before the end of the year and release topline data by second half next year. A positive outcome for this pivotal study would be a major achievement for the high unmet medical need of the estimated 250 million patients worldwide suffering from knee osteoarthritis, a very painful and debilitating condition.”

The JTA-004 Phase III study is a controlled, randomized, double-blind trial. It is evaluating the potential of a single, intra-articular injection of JTA-004 to reduce osteoarthritic pain in the knee compared to placebo or Hylan G-F 20, the leading current osteoarthritis treatment on the market. The study is being conducted in six European countries as well as Hong Kong SAR. Since the initiation of the recruitment in mid-May 2020, 50% of the targeted assessable patients have already been treated. The study plans to enroll 676 patients fulfilling the protocol criteria with mild to moderate symptomatic knee osteoarthritis.

JTA-004 is Bone Therapeutics’ next generation of intra-articular injectables for the treatment of osteoarthritic pain in the knee. Consisting of a unique mix of hyaluronic acid - a natural component of knee synovial fluid, plasma proteins, and a fast-acting analgesic, JTA-004 intends to provide added lubrication and protection to the cartilage of the arthritic joint and to alleviate osteoarthritic pain. In a previous randomized, double-blind Phase II study involving 164 patients, JTA-004 showed superior clinical benefit with an improved pain relief at 3 and 6 months compared to Hylan G-F 20, the global market leader in osteoarthritis treatment.

Seite 1 von 3
Bone Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Capital Power executes 20-year contracts for three solar development projects in North Carolina ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in Phase IIa study in lumbar spinal fusion
12.10.20
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
05.10.20
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone cell therapy platform in China and Southeast Asia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
51
BOTHE.BR (MKap €25 M) Cash € 15 M / Schnäppchen aus Belgien