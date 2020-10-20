 

Sensorion Joins the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index of Euronext Paris

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN), a pioneering clinical-stage and gene therapy biotech company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to treat, prevent and restore within the field of hearing loss disorders, announces it joined the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index of Euronext Paris.

The EnterNext PEA-PME 150 is a stock market index representative of French equities eligible for PEA-PME shares savings accounts. It consists of 150 small and medium-sized stocks that are among the most liquid and ranked by the size of their float, weighting of each being capped. The index is revised once a year and its weighting is reviewed every quarter. The wide range of sectors it covers gives investors a good overview of France’s most liquid small and mid-caps.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2019 Annual Report published on 29 April 2020 and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform him/herself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

