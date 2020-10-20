Nicox Announces Third Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights

NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 clinical trial: The second Phase 3 trial in glaucoma, Denali, which is funded equally by Nicox and our Chinese partner Ocumension, is expected to start by the end of 2020 and will evaluate NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, versus latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%. The Denali trial will include clinical sites in both the U.S. and China, with the large majority of the patients to be recruited in the U.S. The Denali trial was designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements to support New Drug Application (NDA) filings in the U.S. and China.

The second Phase 3 trial in glaucoma, Denali, which is funded equally by Nicox and our Chinese partner Ocumension, is expected to start by the end of 2020 and will evaluate NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, versus latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%. The Denali trial will include clinical sites in both the U.S. and China, with the large majority of the patients to be recruited in the U.S. The Denali trial was designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements to support New Drug Application (NDA) filings in the U.S. and China. NCX 4251 Mississippi Phase 2 clinical trial: A Phase 2 trial, Mississippi, for the treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis is targeted to be initiated in December 2020. This trial will include primary and secondary efficacy endpoints for blepharitis and dry eye disease respectively. Top-line results are currently expected in Q4 2021. If successful in meeting the primary endpoint for blepharitis previously agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the trial could represent the first of two pivotal trials needed to support an NDA in the U.S.

ZERVIATETM China: A Phase 3 clinical trial intended to support an application for regulatory approval in China is expected to start by the end of 2020, conducted and financed by our partner Ocumension.

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced a business update and financial highlights for Q3 2020 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”), as well as an update on key expected milestones.Top-line results from Mont Blanc, the first Phase 3 trial of NCX 470 for lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension are currently expected in Q4 2021. Mont Blanc is a 3-month safety and efficacy evaluation of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1%, against latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%.for IOP lowering: IND-track candidate expected to be announced shortly.