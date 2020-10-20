The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 19 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.1471 £ 21.3506 Estimated MTD return 1.52% 1.37% Estimated YTD return 5.45% 3.46% Estimated ITD return 141.47% 113.51%

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.60 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -27.11% N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.74%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital