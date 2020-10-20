DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Hawesko Group increases earnings by more than double in the first three quarters 20.10.2020 / 07:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Nine-month period: Sales +11%, EBIT +125% (€ 21-22 million)

- Strong growth of sales and earnings continues in Q3

- Despite risks of pandemic for restaurants and caterers in Q4, operating result for full year expected significantly above previous year

Hamburg, 20 October 2020. The wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that the operating result (EBIT) of the group in the first nine months (1 January to 30 September) of 2020 will more than double to € 21-22 million according to preliminary calculations (same period in the previous year: € 9.5 million). Sales revenues will have increased during the same period by approximately 11% to € 415 million (previous year: € 374.4 million). In spite of expected tighter restrictions for restaurants and hotels in the fourth quarter during the important business leading up to Christmas, the management board expects the operating result (EBIT) for the full year 2020 to reach around € 33 million and be significantly higher than the previous year's figure of € 29.1 million.

Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of the Hawesko Group, commented, "Thanks to our diversified positioning in the wine market we are getting through this fiscal year, with all its peculiarities, very well. Our E-commerce and Retail segments were able to continue their strong performance of the second quarter into the third quarter. The B2B segment also showed signs of recovery during the nice summer weather. Above all, we are converting our good sales performance into outstanding earnings performance. With regard to the rest of the year, we anticipate tighter restrictions for restaurants and caterers because of the coronavirus pandemic and thus big challenges for business leading up to Christmas in the B2B segment. Still we are confident that we, as a group, can significantly top the previous year's result."