NANOBIOTIX Announces Four Presentations at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company” ), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced four (4) clinical and/or pre-clinical presentations to be delivered at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting. Two presentations will be delivered by Nanobiotix and two will be delivered by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Phase I Study of Intratumoral NBTXR3 in Combination with anti-PD-1 in Patients with Advanced Cancers

Colette Shen, Jessica Frakes, Jiaxin Niu, Jared Weiss, Jimmy Caudell, Katherine Jameson, Patricia Said, Tanguy Seiwert

Abstract ID: 410

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST

Modulation of TCR Repertoire by Radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 Nanoparticles

Audrey Darmon, Ping Zhang, Sébastien Paris

Abstract ID: 582

Overcoming Resistance to anti-PD-1 with Tumor Agnostic NBTXR3: From Bench to Bedside

James W. Welsh, Colette Shen, Jessica Frakes, Jiaxin Niu, Jared Weiss, Jimmy Caudell, Hu Yun, Hampartsoum Barsoumian, Juliette Thariat, Sylvie Bonvalot, Zsusanna Papaï; Maria Angelica Cortez, Ping Zhang, Katherine L. Jameson, Patricia Said, Sébastien Paris, Tanguy Seiwert,

Abstract ID: 396

NBTXR3 Nanoparticle with Immunoradiation Improves Survival and Generates Long-term Anti-tumor Memory in an anti-PD1 Resistant Murine Lung Cancer Model

Yun Hu, Sébastien Paris, Hampartsoum Barsoumian, Chike Osita Abana, Saumil Gandhi, Quynh-Nhu Nguyen, Maria Angelica Cortez, James W. Welsh

Abstract ID: 200

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 12:15 pm - 12:25 pm EST

About NBTXR3

NBTXR3 is a novel radioenhancer composed of functionalized hafnium oxide nanoparticles that is administered via one-time intra-tumoral injection and activated by radiation therapy. The physical and universal mode of action (MoA) of NBTXR3 is designed to trigger cellular destruction death and adaptive immune response.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) of the oral cavity or oropharynx in elderly patients unable to receive chemotherapy or cetuximab with limited therapeutic options. Promising results have been observed in the phase I trial regarding local control. In the United States, the Company has started the regulatory process to commence a phase III clinical trial in locally advanced head and neck cancers. In February 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted the regulatory Fast Track designation for the investigation of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy, with or without cetuximab, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer who are not eligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.