Yara delivers improved returns, proposes additional dividend

USD 2.5 billion free cashflow4 rolling 4 quarters



“Yara delivers its ninth consecutive quarter with improved capital returns, despite our results being impacted by lower nitrogen prices. Our crop nutrition focused business model continues to perform strongly, delivering record NPK volumes in the quarter. I would like to give credit to the entire Yara organisation for another solid effort in a demanding environment,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.



“Our cash flow also continued to improve, with 2.5 billion US dollars of free cash flow generated over the last four quarters. We will propose a NOK 18 per share additional dividend for payment in the fourth quarter, bringing our total cash paid or committed to shareholders in 2020 to NOK 53 per share,” said Holsether.



Third-quarter operating income was USD 384 million, up from USD 314 million a year earlier. Net income excluding currency effects and special items was USD 0.88 per share, compared with USD 0.94 per share in third quarter 2019. EBITDA excluding special items was USD 558 million, down from USD 630 million a year earlier.



Yara’s market environment is in a positive trend overall, with a broadly stable global grain balance and limited urea supply pressure. Fertiliser and food demand is resilient also in times of crisis, and ensuring continuity in food production and related value chains remains a top priority for all countries. Yara’s financial situation is robust, with strong cash flow from operations and declining capital expenditure due to strong capital discipline.



Link to report, presentation and webcast 20 October at 12:00 CEST:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/



1) Including share buy-backs in 1Q20 plus ongoing buy-backs to be completed in 1Q21 (assuming an average share price of 350 NOK) and the proportional redemption of shares owned by the Norwegian state relating to these buy-backs

2) L12M ROIC

3) EBITDA excluding special items

4) Net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investing activities (see cash flow statement page 20 in Yara’s third-quarter report 2020)

Note on Alternative performance measures: Alternative performance measures are defined, explained and reconciled to the Financial statements in the APM section of the Quarterly report on pages 35-40.





