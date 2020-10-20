 

TerraNet AB Signs MoU with Mercedes-Benz AG

Lund, Sweden and Stuttgart, Germany, October 20, 2020 - TerraNet AB (TerraNet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of 3D motion awareness technology, today announced its signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading automotive marque Mercedes-Benz AG.

ABOUT TERRANET
TerraNet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver support and self-driving vehicles (ADAS and AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in the United States and Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST),. Learn more at https://terranet.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

MEDIA CONTACT
Rob Kreis
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR

TerraNet Holding AB is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 20, 2020 at 08:00 am CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.


19.10.20
Mangold publishes new analysis of TerraNet with a buy recommendation and target price of SEK 2.50
12.10.20
The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020: 1) TO1 B in Terranet has been determined to SEK 0.72 and the subscription period starts today, October 12, 2020
05.10.20
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi on the impact of autonomous systems
28.09.20
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on the Future of Autonomous Technology
23.09.20
TerraNet engages Mangold as liquidity provider