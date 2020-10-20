" Rail transport is an ideal solution to avoid congestion in urban areas. It is the true sustainable way of transport - a cleaner, safer and quicker way of getting from A to B ", says Henning Olsen CEO of NRC Group ASA.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampere city in Finland is growing rapidly with the average of 2000 citizens annually. The city is congested with buses and adding more busses into the traffic is not an option for the city council. The decision to strengthen the sustainable development of public transport, will support the urbanization and growth in Tampere. New tram lines will connect people with places in a safe and more effective way.

Tampere Tramway Oy and the City of Tampere have appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for tramway related work in Finland. The contract is an extension of the ongoing alliance contract where NRC Finland's share of the extension is approximately EUR 16 million. The alliance consists of NRC Group Finland, YIT, Sweco and AFRY.

The alliance parties will jointly build a new tramline between Pyynikintori and Santalahti, and will involve construction of double tram tracks, tram stops, supply stations and bridges. The work will commence in November 2020 and the project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

"We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with the alliance in the second phase. The alliance is committed to deliver new sustainable solutions to the City of Tampere in the coming years. This extension demonstrates our strong position in Finland and unique competencies within light rail projects ", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group.

