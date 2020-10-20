Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2021

The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2020 will be published on Nordea's website (www.nordea.com) in week 9, 2021, at the latest.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2021:

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp will be held in Helsinki on 24 March 2021.

The record date for possible dividend payment to be decided at the AGM for the financial year 2020 is 26 March 2021. The earliest payment date for such dividend is 6 April 2021.

Nordea follows a silent period that lasts from the fifth banking day after a financial quarter ends until the financial report for the corresponding period has been made public.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011

Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 20 October 2020.