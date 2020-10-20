 

Aktia's interim report for January–September will be published on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
20 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January–September 2020 will be published on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The interim report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Change in Aktia Bank Plc’s number of shares
25.09.20
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions
23.09.20
Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021
23.09.20
Aktia's funds at the top of the independent Morningstar’s ratings