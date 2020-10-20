Aktia's interim report for January–September will be published on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

20 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January–September 2020 will be published on Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The interim report is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.