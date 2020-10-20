Eurofins Cyber Security announces launch of the Secure Connected Device Logo

Hasselt, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - - The Secure Connected Device Logo scheme

offers a way for device manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to

security and give confidence to their customers



Eurofins Cyber Security, part of Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in

end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, announced today that it is

launching the Secure Connected Device Logo. The Eurofins Connected Device Logo

delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the cyber security robustness and data

privacy measures of connected devices, providing clear identification of those

products that certified as secure.





Manufacturers of connected devices can apply to Eurofins to have their devicesassessed against the requirements for a specific level of security. Once testingis successfully completed the requisite Logo will be granted and can be used bythe manufacturer in promotional and marketing materials. The assessment isundertaken by Eurofins and will map to key industry standards.The scheme will bring benefits for manufacturers, retailers and consumers. Formanufacturers the Logo will help differentiate products from those ofcompetitors. It will enhance the manufacturer's reputation and protect the brandfrom the inevitable harm a security incident can cause. For retailers the Logowill help customers make informed decisions on purchasing and build customerconfidence in the retail brand. It will also help boost the brand reputation byshowing a commitment to safety and security.Looking for the Logo when shopping will help consumers determine which productsare secure. The Logo makes security information clearer and more accessible tobuyers.The huge growth in connected devices is revolutionising our day-to-day lives.The positive impact on all walks of life is substantial, but there are growingconcerns over security and privacy. Regulation and guidance from governments, orbusiness, relating to security has been slight, putting organisations andindividuals at risk. The Secure Connected Devices Logo addresses theshortcomings in legislation and the risks in the marketplace by deliveringsecurity that, in turn, builds confidence. It will be an important tool for allinvolved in connected devices from vendors through to users.With parent company Eurofins Digital Testing, testing facilities are availablein Belgium, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, North America and Hong Kong. Moreinformation can be found at: https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ .Contact:Robby Putzeysrobbyputzeys@eurofins.com+32 11 30 36 35Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149221/4738535OTS: Eurofins Cyber Security