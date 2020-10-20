Eurofins Cyber Security announces launch of the Secure Connected Device Logo
Hasselt, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - - The Secure Connected Device Logo scheme
offers a way for device manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to
security and give confidence to their customers
Eurofins Cyber Security, part of Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in
end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, announced today that it is
launching the Secure Connected Device Logo. The Eurofins Connected Device Logo
delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the cyber security robustness and data
privacy measures of connected devices, providing clear identification of those
products that certified as secure.
Manufacturers of connected devices can apply to Eurofins to have their devices
assessed against the requirements for a specific level of security. Once testing
is successfully completed the requisite Logo will be granted and can be used by
the manufacturer in promotional and marketing materials. The assessment is
undertaken by Eurofins and will map to key industry standards.
The scheme will bring benefits for manufacturers, retailers and consumers. For
manufacturers the Logo will help differentiate products from those of
competitors. It will enhance the manufacturer's reputation and protect the brand
from the inevitable harm a security incident can cause. For retailers the Logo
will help customers make informed decisions on purchasing and build customer
confidence in the retail brand. It will also help boost the brand reputation by
showing a commitment to safety and security.
Looking for the Logo when shopping will help consumers determine which products
are secure. The Logo makes security information clearer and more accessible to
buyers.
The huge growth in connected devices is revolutionising our day-to-day lives.
The positive impact on all walks of life is substantial, but there are growing
concerns over security and privacy. Regulation and guidance from governments, or
business, relating to security has been slight, putting organisations and
individuals at risk. The Secure Connected Devices Logo addresses the
shortcomings in legislation and the risks in the marketplace by delivering
security that, in turn, builds confidence. It will be an important tool for all
involved in connected devices from vendors through to users.
With parent company Eurofins Digital Testing, testing facilities are available
in Belgium, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, North America and Hong Kong. More
information can be found at: https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ .
Contact:
Robby Putzeys
robbyputzeys@eurofins.com
+32 11 30 36 35
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149221/4738535
OTS: Eurofins Cyber Security
