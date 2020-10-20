AKARack 48-volt battery system: AKASOL launches serial production in new Gigafactory 1 in Darmstadt, Germany

AKARack: New serial system in the AKASOL product portfolio

Highly standardized solution for hybrid and fully electric industrial vehicles, with 48V on-board power supply system for commercial vehicles

Serial production for a globally leading construction machinery manufacturer started in the new Gigafactory 1 parallel to moving into the new headquarters

Targeting the development of new markets and applications

Darmstadt, Germany, October 20, 2020 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of Turnkey Solutions has launched serial production of the "AKARack" 48-volt battery system in its Gigafactory 1 at the Company's new headquarters in Darmstadt. The compact serial solution is thus not only the first battery system to be manufactured at the Company's new site: By launching production of the "AKARack" for a globally operating manufacturer of construction machinery, AKASOL ushers in a new era for quick and easy electrification of innovative, highly efficient and environmentally friendly commercial vehicles. The move is appealing mainly for the system's scalability and flexibility and expands AKASOL's customer base in the process.

According to Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL AG, the battery system has enormous potential to promote the electrification of industrial machinery and the commercial-vehicle market even more intensively than before: "The AKARack is revolutionary due to its characteristics - it offers very high energy and power density in combination with its flexible scalability. Thus, it is the ideal solution for applications in a power range from 5 kW to approx. 50 kW. With 6.6 kWh to 40 kWh in stored energy, it is outstanding for use in industrial and construction machinery, such as small excavators or front loaders, as well as in the 48V on-board power supply system in commercial vehicles, and even for small boats." If output of more than 50kW or even more energy is required, the 48V systems can also be operated in parallel.