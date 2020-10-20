SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wood chipper machines market size is expected to reach USD 472.0 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising use of wood chipping machines for reducing tree trunks and branches into woodchips is likely to drive the demand for wood chipping machines .

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, the drum wood chipper machines segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the factors such as superior quality chips, extended wear, and easy maintenance offered by the product

The paper and pulp end-use industry accounted for almost 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019 due to rising demand for disc wood chippers that offer uniform-sized wood chips that are used as a raw material in the paper and pulp industry

Europe accounted for 30.7% share of the overall revenue in 2019 on account of augmenting demand for disc and drum chippers used on the ends of wood logs for chipping in the forestry sector

The U.S. dominated the North American market by accounting for 73.2% share of the overall revenue in 2019 owing to the exponential demand for mobile disc wood chippers that are majorly used for producing pulp chips

The market is extremely fragmented due to the presence of a wide array of domestic as well as global manufacturers

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Wood Chipper Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Drum, Disc), By End-use (Paper & Pulp, Forestry & Biomass, Timber Factories & Sawmills), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wood-chipper-machines-market

Increasing demand for woodchips that are used as a biomass solid fuel is likely to propel the demand for various types of chippers, including drum, disc, and screw wood chippers, across the globe. Furthermore, the growing utilization of woodchips as raw material for producing wood pulp is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Advancement in the global forestry industry is expected to propel the demand for a wide array of wood chippers over the forecast period. The extensive demand for wood chipping machines across multiple industries, including paper and pulp, forestry, and furniture, for chipping wood that is used as a raw material is anticipated to drive the market.