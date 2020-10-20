 

Ynvisible’s Displays Incorporated Into HyPrint’s Embedded Systems Offering

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to announce a collaboration with HyPrint GmbH, a German high tech company focused on integrated systems, services and solutions for printed and hybrid electronics to produce the next generation of smart objects and labels linked to cloud computing. Hyprint is now offering Ynvisible’s electrochromic (EC) displays as a visual indicator to the hybrid electronics based solutions it designs for its clients.

HyPrint GmbH, based in Heidelberg Germany, develops full-service systems and solutions for the logistics, pharmaceutical and packaging industries. Through the collaboration the companies join complementary expertise, capabilities, and technologies in printed electronic functionalities with embedded systems engineering.

"It is exciting to see HyPrint incorporating our display technologies into their systems offering. By joining forces, we intend to provide ultra-smart and cost-efficient products for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications, but also for everyday smart objects," said Carlos Pinheiro, CTO of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. "Ynvisible strives to be a leading company in innovative functional printing technologies and especially printed visual indicators for the IoT with our state-of-the-art EC materials and display solutions. Our collaboration with experts in hybrid electronics solutions associated with cloud computing capabilities is the perfect match to create and deliver the best embedded smart solutions in the market.”

Through their synergistic capabilities the companies will provide solutions to customers that enable the inclusion of higher value-added functionalities into traditional products. The aim is to offer the extended functionalities at costs that reduce the clients’ total cost of ownership compared to use of legacy solutions. In the collaboration Ynvisible's focus will be on EC inks, and EC production and HyPrint's efforts will be in the hybrid printed flexible systems (in the form of smart objects and smart labels) through its product/technology platform of multiple sensors, this includes the back-end solution to manage all the smart product information worldwide.

