XPeng Completes Production of 10,000 Units of P7 Smart EV Sedan

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) today completed the production of 10,000 units of the P7 smart EV sedan, its flagship model.

The 10,000th P7 completed production at XPeng Zhaoqing factory (Photo: Business Wire)

The 10,000th P7 rolled off the production line from Xpeng’s self-built wholly-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province on Oct 20, 2020.

“Today sees us achieving the 10,000th unit production target earlier than expected. We delivered on our promise to bring high-quality smart EVs to meet our customer demand,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng at a ceremony in Zhaoqing.

The completion of 10,000 P7s reinforces XPeng’s position as a leading smart EV brand, demonstrating its strong capability in supply chain management, smart manufacturing and quality control, Chairman He Xiaopeng said.

The P7 smart EV sports sedan is designed and built with four goals: drive further and smarter, charge quicker, accelerate faster and control smoother. It offers an unrivalled combination of elegance, style and comfort with cutting-edge autonomous driving, voice interaction and powertrain technology, to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. The P7’s chassis was jointly developed with a luxury sports-style German engineering brand.

At 706km NEDC, the rear-wheel drive super-long range version has the longest driving range among production EVs in China. The P7’s in-house designed electric drive system - equipped with the German Infineon 950 IGBT module - provides a maximum motor efficiency of 97.5%. The 110mm height ultra-thin high-performance battery pack reaches 170Wh/kg energy density to deliver close to 81kWh of power with super-low drag coefficient of Cd0.236.

The Zhaoqing plant, birthplace of the P7, was built over a period of 15 months. The factory received the official production license from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on May 19 this year and completed the production of 10,000 P7s within 160 days, a record among new EV markers in China.

“The Smart EV market in China is at a crossroads, where companies focusing on differentiated products and quality services stand out from the rest, and we see it an irreversible trend,” CEO He Xiaopeng added.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego in the U.S. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

