 

Top Executives in France Paying More Attention to Cyber Security

ISG Provider Lens report finds many French companies enhancing cyber defenses in response to the GDPR and COVID-19

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in France are changing their approach to cyber security, with top executives now becoming involved in decision making, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for France finds stricter security mandates like the GDPR forcing enterprises there to enhance their security measures. In response, strategic consulting firms are focusing more on cyber security by acquiring new expertise in vulnerability assessments and related topics. These providers are hiring specialists, announcing new cyber security services, and opening labs for training, experimentation and sandboxing.

“French companies are increasingly focused on improving their cyber security in response to the GDPR and other mandates,” said Lyonel Roüast, partner and president, ISG Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa (SEMEA). “C-level executives are seeking a better understanding on the best ways to avoid, and if necessary, respond to cyber attacks.”

In addition to new regulations, the report finds French companies improving security in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In many cases, companies are updating their security software, adopting new security measures that were under negotiation and increasing efforts to secure home offices.

The report also notes many companies are now seeing governance, risk and compliance as top cyber security issues because of the cost and brand implications of a data breach or a ransomware attack.

In addition, the report finds a growing number of technical security services available in the French market. Leading service providers have developed proprietary platforms that integrate many security solutions while covering the gaps with specific functionalities that are developed as the market demands.

In the area of managed security services, providers are moving from security operations centers to complex, artificial intelligence-powered cyber defense organizations, the report adds. While security operations centers offer basic security like firewalls and endpoint security tools, these services are not enough to stop more sophisticated threats.

