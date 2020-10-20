DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results NFON AG: Frost & Sullivan considers NFON to be one of the European companies with great growth potential and strong innovative power 20.10.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 20 October 2020 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European provider for cloud PBX providers, has developed very successfully in the first half of 2020. A success that is further confirmed by the results of a study, the global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan conducted. In the frost Radar(TM)*: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential, Frost & Sullivan places NFON AG in the group of the ten most innovative companies in Europe in the hosted IP telephony and UCaaS market.

The study examined 120 companies that offer their services in Europe, including Great Britain. Key parameters of the analysis were scalability of innovation, R&D, product portfolio, leverage of megatrends, customer focus, growth pipeline, vision and strategy, and sales and marketing. Hans Szymanski, CEO and CFO of NFON AG, explains: "According to the consultants, the companies in the Frost Radar(TM) are industry leaders in terms of growth, innovation or both. They are instrumental in leading the industry into the future. To be positioned here among the top ten companies is a confirmation of our success to date and underlines how right our growth strategy is".

Two indices span the field for the evaluation of the companies: The Growth Index is the measure of a company's growth performance and track record. It shows the ability to develop and implement a growth strategy and vision, a robust growth pipeline and market, competition and end-customer oriented sales and marketing strategies. The Innovation Index defines the ability of a company to develop products, services and solutions with a clear understanding of disruptive megatrends. These should also be globally applicable, capable of being developed and expanded to serve multiple markets and changing