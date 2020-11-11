 

Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 10:02  |  73   |   |   

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today kicked off its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”) with new innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer trends. These include the participation of Alipay’s digital lifestyle platform; broader consumer reach and bigger promotions; “double” the number of shopping windows that will spotlight more brands, products and special offers; as well as the popular livestreaming technology creating more fun and engagement for Chinese consumers with the largest international presence to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005539/en/

Alibaba Group today kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with new innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alibaba Group today kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with new innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

For many brands, 11.11 is the single biggest growth driver every year and this year will be no exception. The annual event will continue to support the merchants with new innovations, valuable consumer insights and trusted technology, fulfilling the mission of 11.11 when it was created 12 years ago.

Deepening Engagement to Create “Double” Opportunities

This year the Festival expands the concept from “single” to “double,” enabling merchants to double up on promoting their products to consumers across China not just once, but twice. A new sales window will be added from November 1 to 3, ahead of the main event on November 11, with the aim of providing merchants, specifically new brands and small businesses, the opportunity to showcase their products and tell their brand stories amid the pandemic.

11.11 has become one of the most important new product launch events of the year for many brands. This year, more than 2 million new products will be introduced, which is double the amount compared to last year.

“Innovation lies at the heart of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, and we are more committed than ever to empower businesses to capture opportunities and growth through new ideas and initiatives in this year full of challenges. The pandemic has fundamentally changed consumer shopping preferences and accelerated digital transformation of many businesses. Through our expansion from ‘single’ to ‘double,’ 11.11 will be offering more opportunities for merchants both online and offline to engage with consumers as well as provide a better consumer experience overall,” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall.

Seite 1 von 3
Alibaba Group Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Börsengang im Oktober: Payment-Riese Ant Financial vor Sprung aufs Parkett: Von China aus in die Wel
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration
Gilead Presents New Data from Antiviral Development Programs at IDWeek 2020
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 19.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
19.10.20
Alibaba kauft Supermarktkette Sun Art vom französischen Auchan-Konzern
19.10.20
Dow Jones, DAX, Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Delivery Hero, HelloFresh, Daimler, Thyssen - Marktüberblick
19.10.20
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
16.10.20
IPO/Kreise: Alibaba-Ableger Ant sieht wegen starker Nachfrage höhere Bewertung
15.10.20
ROUNDUP: EU-Digitalminister wollen Europäische Cloud-Föderation gründen
15.10.20
Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Ryanair, TikTok, Fastly, Alibaba - US-Markt
13.10.20
3 E-Commerce-Aktien, die wir besser als Amazon finden
12.10.20
US-Markt: Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, BigCommerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, AstraZeneca, Regeneron
12.10.20
Neu bei Wachstumsaktien? Schau zuerst auf Alibaba, JD.com & Mercadolibre!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
36
Börsengang im Oktober: Payment-Riese Ant Financial vor Sprung aufs Parkett: Von China aus in die Wel
10.09.20
103
Alibaba rockt Zahlen und boomt in der Cloud: Was Investoren wissen müssen
10.08.20
1.409
Alibaba, das Tor zum chin. Markt
17.06.20
2
168 Prozent Plus seit 2016 : Rumms! Plattform-Index schlägt Nasdaq, DAX und Dow Jones – Analyst Hasl
08.05.20
2
Ein Skandal befleckt eine der wichtigsten Führungskräfte von Alibaba