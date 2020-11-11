Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today kicked off its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (“11.11” or “Festival”) with new innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer trends. These include the participation of Alipay’s digital lifestyle platform; broader consumer reach and bigger promotions; “double” the number of shopping windows that will spotlight more brands, products and special offers; as well as the popular livestreaming technology creating more fun and engagement for Chinese consumers with the largest international presence to date.

Alibaba Group today kicked off its 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with new innovations and features to meet rapidly changing consumer needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

For many brands, 11.11 is the single biggest growth driver every year and this year will be no exception. The annual event will continue to support the merchants with new innovations, valuable consumer insights and trusted technology, fulfilling the mission of 11.11 when it was created 12 years ago.

Deepening Engagement to Create “Double” Opportunities

This year the Festival expands the concept from “single” to “double,” enabling merchants to double up on promoting their products to consumers across China not just once, but twice. A new sales window will be added from November 1 to 3, ahead of the main event on November 11, with the aim of providing merchants, specifically new brands and small businesses, the opportunity to showcase their products and tell their brand stories amid the pandemic.

11.11 has become one of the most important new product launch events of the year for many brands. This year, more than 2 million new products will be introduced, which is double the amount compared to last year.

“Innovation lies at the heart of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, and we are more committed than ever to empower businesses to capture opportunities and growth through new ideas and initiatives in this year full of challenges. The pandemic has fundamentally changed consumer shopping preferences and accelerated digital transformation of many businesses. Through our expansion from ‘single’ to ‘double,’ 11.11 will be offering more opportunities for merchants both online and offline to engage with consumers as well as provide a better consumer experience overall,” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall.