Atos supercomputer boosts weather forecasting capacity for ‘Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service’ and supports fight against air pollution

Zagreb, Croatia, Paris, France, 20 October 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a five-year contract worth over 10 million HRK (approximately 1.3 million EUR) with the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) to supply its BullSequana XH2000 supercomputer. The new system will multiply DHMZ’s computing power by 4, compared to its current solution, to enable faster calculations for more frequent and accurate weather forecasting. It will also be used as part of the AIRQ project to improve and optimize the system which is used for managing and monitoring air quality in urban areas.

In addition to medium-term and long-term forecasts, DHMZ meteorologists and hydrologists will be able to more accurately predict and determine the intensity of severe weather events long before they occur. These include floods, thunderstorms, extremely strong winds and extreme temperatures. The supercomputer will also provide additional useful data to various industries and environmental protection organizations. It will be used as part of the AIRQ project to develop a functional model to estimate ground-level pollutant concentrations.

“The modernization of our computer infrastructure is essential for DHMZ to fulfill its main task, which is to provide quality, timely and reliable meteorological and hydrological information and advance warnings of dangerous weather events. This information enables strategic decisions to be made - in society, across various branches of the economy, in food production, and in the protection of life and the environment, which is increasingly exposed to an increased risk of disasters as a result of climate change”, said Branka Ivančan-Picek, Director-General at DHMZ. “The new computing system will enable an increase in the accuracy of the forecast of meteorological parameters in Croatia on a time scale from a few hours to long-term climate scenarios. The increased computing capacity brought to us by this system will be used to develop and put into operational use a chain of numerical prognostic models (meteorological and climatic models, dispersion models, hydrological and oceanographic models) and other applications.”