 

Atos supercomputer boosts weather forecasting capacity for ‘Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service’ and supports fight against air pollution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 10:00  |  60   |   |   
       
    Press Release
 
  logo_atos


Atos supercomputer boosts weather forecasting capacity for ‘Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service’ and supports fight against air pollution

Zagreb, Croatia, Paris, France, 20 October 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a five-year contract worth over 10 million HRK (approximately 1.3 million EUR) with the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) to supply its BullSequana XH2000 supercomputer. The new system will multiply DHMZ’s computing power by 4, compared to its current solution, to enable faster calculations for more frequent and accurate weather forecasting. It will also be used as part of the AIRQ project  to improve and optimize the system which is used for managing and monitoring air quality in urban areas.

In addition to medium-term and long-term forecasts, DHMZ meteorologists and hydrologists will be able to more accurately predict and determine the intensity of severe weather events long before they occur. These include floods, thunderstorms, extremely strong winds and extreme temperatures. The supercomputer will also provide additional useful data to various industries and environmental protection organizations. It will be used as part of the AIRQ project to develop a functional model to estimate ground-level pollutant concentrations.

“The modernization of our computer infrastructure is essential for DHMZ to fulfill its main task, which is to provide quality, timely and reliable meteorological and hydrological information and advance warnings of dangerous weather events. This information enables strategic decisions to be made - in society, across various branches of the economy, in food production, and in the protection of life and the environment, which is increasingly exposed to an increased risk of disasters as a result of climate change”, said Branka Ivančan-Picek, Director-General at DHMZ. “The new computing system will enable an increase in the accuracy of the forecast of meteorological parameters in Croatia on a time scale from a few hours to long-term climate scenarios. The increased computing capacity brought to us by this system will be used to develop and put into operational use a chain of numerical prognostic models (meteorological and climatic models, dispersion models, hydrological and oceanographic models) and other applications.”

Seite 1 von 3
Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
‘PwC France and Maghreb’ renews confidence in Atos to support app transformation in a secure hybrid cloud environment
13.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of digital.security
12.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion
08.10.20
Atos awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its outstanding CSR performance
07.10.20
Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics
06.10.20
Linköping University chooses Atos to build Sweden’s largest supercomputer for AI
05.10.20
Atos coordinates NEASQC, an ambitious European project to lead the future quantum computing revolution
05.10.20
Atos and ECMWF launch Center of Excellence in Weather & Climate Modelling to support researchers with HPC, AI and quantum capabilities
01.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct
30.09.20
Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud