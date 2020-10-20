 

WESTPAY STRENGTHEN IN NORWAY AND EXPAND THEIR REACH IN THE NORDIC MARKET.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 10:28  |  51   |   |   

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach in the Nordic market. Local presence will be Christian Myrland. Christian is coming from a position as sales and marketing director in one of the largest firms in the payment industry.

– There are times when you need to catch the opportunity. We have evaluated our opportunities in Norway for some time since we are already making some business there. When it became clear that we had a common view with Christian, there was no looking back. Christian knows how to benchmark, and like us, he could see that we have great potential to expand our business in Norway. Not only does Christian share the values we stand for, on top of that he also brings tons of knowledge to the table. Knowledge that I am sure we will benefit in all our markets, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

             

Christian Myrland start his new job at Westpay in October.

– This is fun. Like Sten says, I have been in the business for many years. And when I saw the potential of Westpay, I knew that I wanted a ticket to be a part of it. I am looking forward to building a reliable powerhouse of payment solutions in Norway. The business itself has never been more exciting, and together with Westpay I know that we have the necessary time to market and resources, says Christian Myrland, Region Manager Norway at Westpay.

             

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,
phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment


Westpay Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
BEDEGE AND WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT AND MAKE OVERALL OFFERING STRONGER, AVAILABLE AND SCALABLE.
08.10.20
WESTPAY EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS MODEL TO REACH MORE CUSTOMERS