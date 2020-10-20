WESTPAY STRENGTHEN IN NORWAY AND EXPAND THEIR REACH IN THE NORDIC MARKET.

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach in the Nordic market. Local presence will be Christian Myrland. Christian is coming from a position as sales and marketing director in one of the largest firms in the payment industry.

– There are times when you need to catch the opportunity. We have evaluated our opportunities in Norway for some time since we are already making some business there. When it became clear that we had a common view with Christian, there was no looking back. Christian knows how to benchmark, and like us, he could see that we have great potential to expand our business in Norway. Not only does Christian share the values we stand for, on top of that he also brings tons of knowledge to the table. Knowledge that I am sure we will benefit in all our markets, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.