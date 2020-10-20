DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE 20.10.2020 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ( "Steinhoff" or "the Company") notes today's announcement from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") informing the market that it has found Steinhoff and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), the former holding company that was previously listed on the JSE, to have been in breach of the JSE Listings Requirements in the period up to September 2016 and is imposing a public censure and fines totalling R13 500 000 on Steinhoff and SIHPL.

Louis du Preez, Chief Executive Officer and Management Board member, said:

"Steinhoff notes the JSE's decision, which relates to the period predating the discovery of accounting irregularities in December 2017. We are pleased that this concludes the JSE's process in respect of the Company"

Stellenbosch, South Africa

20 October 2020

20.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1141815

End of News DGAP News Service

1141815 20.10.2020