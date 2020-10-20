 

GFT partners with Digital Asset to resell DAML for Corda globally

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020

  • Growing demand for enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) for peer-to-peer information sharing
  • GFT is one of a select number of global reseller partners supporting 'DAML for Corda' *
  • GFT the go-to-firm for the financial services and insurance sectors
  • Increasing regulatory pressure is driving adoption
  • Clients will benefit from improved operational and risk mitigation capabilities

GFT, a global IT services and software engineering provider driving the digital transformation of the world's leading companies in financial services, insurance and manufacturing, announced today it has expanded its global partnership with Digital Asset to include DAML smart contract support for R3's Corda blockchain. GFT is one of a select number of resellers providing DAML for Corda enterprise support globally with the service from GFT being available immediately.

GFT Logo (PRNewsfoto/GFT Financial Ltd)

DAML for Corda marries the power and simplicity of DAML, an open source smart contract language, with the flexibility and broad adoption of the built-for-business Corda blockchain platform. This offers a powerful way to deploy distributed, multi-party applications across all types of business domains. DAML for Corda operates at a higher level of abstraction with built-in concepts of parties, rights, and obligations. With DAML, developers only need to focus on the business logic, leaving the low level execution and data distribution details to be automated by the DAML Driver.

David Creer, Innovation Consultant and Blockchain SME at GFT said; "As enterprise DLT finally comes of age, banks, start-ups and SMEs the world over, are now breaking new ground with distributed applications that promote new business models. Within the financial services industry specifically, increasing regulatory pressure has been instrumental in driving a growing demand and has further highlighted the urgent need for more versatile peer-to-peer information sharing capabilities. DAML for Corda provides this and a great deal more."

Using DAML for Corda users can quickly and efficiently write CordApps in DAML, while realising significant cost savings and a faster time to market. DAML applications provide a robust framework to enable better management of transactional workflows, resulting in improved operational efficiency and risk mitigation capabilities. DAML also preserves privacy, trust and speed across any distributed ledger or database. This is particularly relevant to the capital markets and insurance sectors. Portability is also assured as clients are able to very easily move to another ledger without having to rewrite a single line of code.  

