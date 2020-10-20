Smartsheet Announces Specialist Project Integration as New UK Channel Partner

As a customer turned partner, the partnership is rooted in SPI’s deep understanding of using Smartsheet’s platform to reduce administrative tasks, unlock productivity, and improve business outcomes. Specialising in the construction and infrastructure sector, current and future SPI customers can tap into a more efficient, productive way to integrate, automate and organise their project and corporate data to mitigate risk and drive successful outcomes.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announces UK-based Specialist Project Integration (SPI) has joined the Smartsheet Aligned Partner Program as a Platinum Partner to deliver customers an integrated solution that enables informed decision making resulting in improved business processes.

“SPI’s expertise as a former customer is invaluable; they provide an unmatched level of understanding into the benefits and efficiencies that can be achieved with Smartsheet,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Through this partnership, companies of all sizes can implement a powerful solution that provides the visibility, flexibility, and scalability to increase the number of projects they can take on and execute.”

“Partnering with Smartsheet was an easy decision for our organisation due to the success we’ve seen firsthand,” said Simon Wray, Managing Director at SPI. “Smartsheet’s capabilities have saved our clients hundreds of hours a week by eliminating the wasted time and effort of managing hundreds of trackers and by unlocking productivity through automation and the integration of disparate systems to create a single source of truth.”

Network Rail turned to SPI to save over 1,600 hours a month on its massive £250 million King’s Cross remodeling project. King’s Cross railway station is one of the busiest stations in the United Kingdom, serving close to 40 million passengers each year but was in need of some major renewal and remodeling work. By connecting over 100 trackers through Smartsheet across their engineering team, Network Rail was able to create a comprehensive platform that enabled new digital processes, automated data workflows and real-time dashboards that display trusted progress reports.