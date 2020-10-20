 

eToro Chooses Nasdaq to Expand U.S. Market Insight for Global Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 11:00  |  26   |   |   

15 million registered users can access a greater U.S. market view through Nasdaq Basic

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it is providing real-time market data to eToro, a global multi-asset investment platform empowering its more than 15 million registered users to trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.

Through this collaboration, eToro clients have access to Nasdaq Basic, which provides real-time best bid and offer information for all U.S. exchange-listed stocks, based on liquidity within the Nasdaq market center, as well as trades reported to the FINRA Trade Reporting Facility (TRF). This enables users to see the diverse U.S. equity markets in a single view.

“eToro was founded to empower everyone to access the financial markets,” said Tal Ben-Simon, Vice President of Product at eToro. “eToro offers its users not only a choice of which assets to trade or invest in, from commission free stocks through to crypto and other global assets, but also how to invest. They can trade directly, copy the top performing investors or invest in smart portfolios. Our work with Nasdaq furthers our goal in bringing transparency and market access to every corner of the world.”

“eToro shares our vision in lowering the barrier to entry for direct market participation and providing access for investors to real-time U.S. equity market data at significant cost savings,” said Oliver Albers, Senior Vice President and Head of Data for Nasdaq Global Information Services. “Through this new collaboration, we are excited to extend the availability of the most resilient and high-quality market data to investors worldwide.”

Nasdaq has been a long-time proponent of greater individual participation in the global markets, and Nasdaq Basic is part of the company’s strategy to make markets more accessible for all investors. We encourage all market participants to visit our Smart Investing Web portal for valuable insight in how to be a responsible investor.

Nasdaq Basic is part of Nasdaq’s NextGen Solutions and available via Nasdaq Cloud Data Service, and across the majority of market data vendors. This data feed can be integrated with terminals, providing seamless access to U.S. equities for investors around the world.

More information on Nasdaq Basic is available here.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About eToro 
eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than 15 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. Visit us at etoro.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts

David Augustsson
+46734496135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

Matthew Sheahan
(212) 231-5945
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQA


Nasdaq Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Invesco Launches New QQQ Innovation Suite in Partnership with Nasdaq
10.10.20
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning October 19, 2020
09.10.20
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 30, 2020
08.10.20
Nasdaq September 2020 Volumes, 3Q20 Estimated Revenue Capture, Listings and Index Statistics
08.10.20
Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
07.10.20
Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
30.09.20
Nasdaq Announces 2020 Investor Day
29.09.20
Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call
24.09.20
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 15, 2020
24.09.20
Charttechnik - Die Klassiker unter der Lupe