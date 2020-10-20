 

EnerDynamic Provides Update on Puerto Rico

NIAGRA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its Puerto Rican JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC (the "JV").

 

In the best interests of EHT's shareholders and the importance that management believes this JV will have on the future profitability of EHT, we have now made a new tab on the EHT website for Puerto Rico updates. It is designed to give the reader an in-depth insight of why we are currently concentrating our efforts in Puerto Rico and of our building and solar products and the important role they will play in the rebuilding of Puerto Rico with safe, sustainable and resilient buildings.

 

We intend to update this tab on a regular basis as the JV moves ahead with the opening of its manufacturing facilities locally and with new contracts for the construction of qualifying projects funded under the HUD and the CDBG-DR-PR rebuilding program where our building and solar materials will be used.

 

Here is the link to the tab: Click here now!

 

Malcolm Wright, Director of BFA, stated, "We are on the ground every day working with mayors and local contractors to continue to add to the houses we already have under contract. At this time we are concentrating on the CDBG-DR-PR-R3 program where over US$3bn of funding has been appropriated as well as making inroads into the elderly housing market which will be built using our sustainable and resilient building and solar products".

 

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented, "We are now gaining traction in Puerto Rico; Malcolm and his team are now seeing the benefits of being on the ground for the last 3 years. As contracts are being awarded, we are able to explain the huge benefits of using our building and solar products for the rebuilding process."

 

About CAT5 Solar and MicroGrids ("Cat5")

 

Cat5 provide the following products to contractors in Puerto Rico:

 

Cat5 Blocks, a patented block design, will be produced by Rosa Block in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The system can be engineered to withstand in excess of 200 mph winds and seismic activity. It can be constructed in half the time of a normal concrete masonry unit (CMU) requiring only 10% skilled labor, which is scarce in Puerto Rico, meaning 90% unskilled labor can be pooled and utilized from the local community. The system provides insulation of R30+, making it very desirable for the local climate. The electrical and plumbing is pulled through the courses of the block as it is laid during construction reducing time for the skilled trades.

