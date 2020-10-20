DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Software AG: Canadian Financial Leader chooses Aspera Software Asset Management Solutions



20.10.2020 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Main project priority is to drive efficiencies using a state-of-the-art SAM platform



BOSTON, MA - October 20, 2020 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for

The proposed solution had high visibility and buy-in within the customer's senior leadership. Its seasoned SAM team recognized that the next logical step was to drive efficiencies across multiple platforms and business units by rolling out an automated software license management solution. With progress from manual operational efforts firmly established, the customer was ready for an enterprise SAM solution that would offer a complete and consolidated overview of the software estate from a single pane of glass.

"Working with the customer's team of SAM experts, it was clear they had a good grasp on their licensing environment. Our collective teams worked to craft a solution that was tailored to their specific needs, to build out the efficiencies that are simply missing with manual processes" said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to onboarding their top strategic software vendors so they can start gaining speed."

By using Aspera's product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.









About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and





Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For more information, please visit





Contact



Aspera Technologies Inc.

Nicole Panas

Marketing Director

Email:



USU Software AG

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440

E-Mail:



Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced that a leading financial institution (The "Customer") has signed a $1M agreement with a term of 3 years to use Aspera SmartTrack and related services.The proposed solution had high visibility and buy-in within the customer's senior leadership. Its seasoned SAM team recognized that the next logical step was to drive efficiencies across multiple platforms and business units by rolling out an automated software license management solution. With progress from manual operational efforts firmly established, the customer was ready for an enterprise SAM solution that would offer a complete and consolidated overview of the software estate from a single pane of glass."Working with the customer's team of SAM experts, it was clear they had a good grasp on their licensing environment. Our collective teams worked to craft a solution that was tailored to their specific needs, to build out the efficiencies that are simply missing with manual processes" said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "We look forward to onboarding their top strategic software vendors so they can start gaining speed."By using Aspera's product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com Aspera Technologies Inc.Nicole PanasMarketing DirectorEmail: nicole.panas@aspera.com USU Software AGDr. Thomas GerickCorporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

20.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

